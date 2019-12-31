By order of Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett, effective Dec. 20, Fourteenth Air Force was officially redesignated as Space Operations Command.
This work, Air Force Radio News 31 December 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
