    Air Force Radio News 31 December 2019

    UNITED STATES

    12.31.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    By order of Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett, effective Dec. 20, Fourteenth Air Force was officially redesignated as Space Operations Command.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2019
    Date Posted: 12.31.2019 08:48
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

