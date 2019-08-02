(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Radio Spot: Don't Feed the Cats

    BAHRAIN

    02.08.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Sharpe 

    AFN Bahrain

    Radio spot informing about base policy regarding feeding the feral cats. (U.S. Navy spot by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Sharpe)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot: Don't Feed the Cats, by PO1 Jesse Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

