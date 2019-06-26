(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Radio Spot: Photo Competition

    Radio Spot: Photo Competition

    BAHRAIN

    06.26.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher OGrady 

    AFN Bahrain

    Radio spot informing about a photo competition. (U.S. Navy spot by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher O'Grady)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2019
    Date Posted: 12.31.2019 03:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62215
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107562181.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2019
    Genre PSA
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot: Photo Competition, by PO3 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT