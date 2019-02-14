Radio spot informing about the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. (U.S. Navy spot by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Harari)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2019 03:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62211
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107562165.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|PSA
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Radio Spot: VITA program, by PO3 Michael Harari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT