(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bahrain Beat: Power Hour

    Bahrain Beat: Power Hour

    BAHRAIN

    12.31.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Harari 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 31, 2019) Fifth Fleet Command Master Chief Franklin Call and former Combined Maritime Forces Command Master Chief Lateef N. Compton joined us in the studio to discuss the New Years holiday. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Harari reports from AFN Bahrain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2019
    Date Posted: 12.31.2019 02:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62207
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107562110.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: Power Hour, by PO3 Michael Harari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    BahrainBeat

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT