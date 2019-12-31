Bahrain Beat: Power Hour

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 31, 2019) Fifth Fleet Command Master Chief Franklin Call and former Combined Maritime Forces Command Master Chief Lateef N. Compton joined us in the studio to discuss the New Years holiday. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Harari reports from AFN Bahrain.