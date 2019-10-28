Sports Hour on AFN Sigonella

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak talks about the National Football League and local sporting events happening around Naval Air Station Sigonella during a radio show on Armed Forces Network (AFN) Sigonella, Oct. 28, 2019. AFN is a broadcast service operated by the United States Armed Forces that serves American service members, Department of Defense (DoD) civilians, and their families stationed in more than 177 countries around the world where English language broadcast service is unavailable or inadequate. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak/Released)