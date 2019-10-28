(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sports Hour on AFN Sigonella

    Sports Hour on AFN Sigonella

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    10.28.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Zeak 

    AFN Sigonella

    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak talks about the National Football League and local sporting events happening around Naval Air Station Sigonella during a radio show on Armed Forces Network (AFN) Sigonella, Oct. 28, 2019. AFN is a broadcast service operated by the United States Armed Forces that serves American service members, Department of Defense (DoD) civilians, and their families stationed in more than 177 countries around the world where English language broadcast service is unavailable or inadequate. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak/Released)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2019
    Date Posted: 12.30.2019 09:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62181
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107558418.mp3
    Length: 00:08:03
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sports Hour on AFN Sigonella, by PO2 Eric Zeak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Football League
    Sporting Events
    AFN Sigonella

