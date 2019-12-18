19 December Radio News Update

The Radio News Update for December 19th, 2019 consists of USAG Daegu MWR Manager, Shawn Johnson, talking about a gingerbread making event held at the Camp Walker Community Activity Center. Brig. Gen. Mark. T. Simerly from the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command also reminds listeners that he will read “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and the video will be on the AFN Daegu Facebook page.