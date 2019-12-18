(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    19 December Radio News Update

    19 December Radio News Update

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    12.18.2019

    Audio by Spc. Lamont Shavers 

    AFN Daegu

    The Radio News Update for December 19th, 2019 consists of USAG Daegu MWR Manager, Shawn Johnson, talking about a gingerbread making event held at the Camp Walker Community Activity Center. Brig. Gen. Mark. T. Simerly from the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command also reminds listeners that he will read “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and the video will be on the AFN Daegu Facebook page.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2019
    Date Posted: 12.30.2019 03:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62174
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107558069.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: 27, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19 December Radio News Update, by SPC Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    News
    South Korea
    Holidays
    AFN Daegu

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT