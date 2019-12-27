(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coaching 101: Voiceover Only

    Coaching 101: Voiceover Only

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Okula 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    Voiceover/Narration for video on Navy's new midterm Performance Assessment approach.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2019
    Date Posted: 12.27.2019 17:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62157
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107556453.mp3
    Length: 00:06:52
    Artist MC1 Christopher Okula
    Year 2019
    Genre Voiceover
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coaching 101: Voiceover Only, by PO1 Christopher Okula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Voiceover
    Narration
    NR NPASE
    VO
    NR NPASE-W
    ViceChinfo
    Vice CHINFO
    Coaching 101

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT