Air Force Radio News 27 December 2019

U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa recently implemented a new program, Air Forces Africa Cadre of African Bridge Advisors, across the command aimed at improving the cultural and language gap when operating in Africa.
Date Taken:
|12.27.2019
Date Posted:
|12.27.2019 10:27
