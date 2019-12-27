(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 27 December 2019

    UNITED STATES

    12.27.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa recently implemented a new program, Air Forces Africa Cadre of African Bridge Advisors, across the command aimed at improving the cultural and language gap when operating in Africa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

