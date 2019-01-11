Sigonella Zombie Run

Rosie and Emma, children of the Sigonella Community, talk about their experience in the Moral, Welfare and Recreation Zombie Run in Sigonella, Italy Nov. 1, 2019. The Zombie Run was a 1.5 course with volunteer zombies chasing Sigonella’s youth across Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan J KirkJohnson/Released)