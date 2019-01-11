(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sigonella Zombie Run

    Sigonella Zombie Run

    ITALY

    11.01.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan KirkJohnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    Rosie and Emma, children of the Sigonella Community, talk about their experience in the Moral, Welfare and Recreation Zombie Run in Sigonella, Italy Nov. 1, 2019. The Zombie Run was a 1.5 course with volunteer zombies chasing Sigonella’s youth across Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan J KirkJohnson/Released)

    This work, Sigonella Zombie Run, by PO2 Jordan KirkJohnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAS Sigonella
    MWR
    AFN Sigonella

