Rosie and Emma, children of the Sigonella Community, talk about their experience in the Moral, Welfare and Recreation Zombie Run in Sigonella, Italy Nov. 1, 2019. The Zombie Run was a 1.5 course with volunteer zombies chasing Sigonella’s youth across Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan J KirkJohnson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2019 05:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62146
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107555077.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sigonella Zombie Run, by PO2 Jordan KirkJohnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT