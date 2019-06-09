Tonya Nava, Community Recreation tour guide, led a trip around Mount Etna where she explains the history of the small towns and the historic train route near Sigonella, Italy Sept. 6, 2019. Trips on the Circumetnea train ride are offered to service members and their families monthly through Community Recreation. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan J KirkJohnson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2019 05:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62144
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107555075.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Artist
|Jordan KirkJohnson
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FPO, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sigonella Circumetnea Historial Train Ride, by PO2 Jordan KirkJohnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
