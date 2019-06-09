Sigonella Circumetnea Historial Train Ride

Tonya Nava, Community Recreation tour guide, led a trip around Mount Etna where she explains the history of the small towns and the historic train route near Sigonella, Italy Sept. 6, 2019. Trips on the Circumetnea train ride are offered to service members and their families monthly through Community Recreation. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan J KirkJohnson/Released)