    Operation Husky 76th Anniversary in Sigonella

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    07.12.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Young 

    AFN Sigonella

    Service members, stationed at Naval Air Station Sigonella, host a memorial ceremony to honor the 76th anniversary of Ponte Dirillo and Operation Husky near Gela, Italy July 10, 2019. The invasion of Sicily, also known as Operation Husky, was a critical step for the Allied Forces’ to gain a foothold in Europe in 1943. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel M. Young/Released)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2019
    Date Posted: 12.27.2019 04:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62142
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107555037.mp3
    Length: 00:02:22
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Husky 76th Anniversary in Sigonella, by PO1 Daniel Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAS Sigonella
    Operation Husky
    Ponte Dirillo
    AFN Sigonella

