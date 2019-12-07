Operation Husky 76th Anniversary in Sigonella

Service members, stationed at Naval Air Station Sigonella, host a memorial ceremony to honor the 76th anniversary of Ponte Dirillo and Operation Husky near Gela, Italy July 10, 2019. The invasion of Sicily, also known as Operation Husky, was a critical step for the Allied Forces’ to gain a foothold in Europe in 1943. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel M. Young/Released)