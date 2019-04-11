(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sigonella Motor Vehicle Registration Office Spot

    Sigonella Motor Vehicle Registration Office Spot

    ITALY

    11.04.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Zeak 

    AFN Sigonella

    Naval Air Station Sigonella requires service members to maintain a current vehicle registration to avoid traffic fines and vehicle impoundment. The Motor Vehicle Registration Office processes registrations, renewals, and transfers of vehicle ownership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sigonella Motor Vehicle Registration Office Spot, by PO2 Eric Zeak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vehicle Registration

