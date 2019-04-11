Naval Air Station Sigonella requires service members to maintain a current vehicle registration to avoid traffic fines and vehicle impoundment. The Motor Vehicle Registration Office processes registrations, renewals, and transfers of vehicle ownership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2019 02:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62139
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107554962.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sigonella Motor Vehicle Registration Office Spot, by PO2 Eric Zeak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT