    Sigonella Scuba Club Beach Cleanup

    ITALY

    07.03.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Zeak 

    AFN Sigonella

    Louis Genaro, president of the Naval Air Station Sigonella Scuba Club, discusses a beach cleanup in San Giovanni Li Cuti, Sicily, Italy. The beach cleanup was a special project, which included an underwater portion, to improve the local coastal area and environment. The Sigonella Scuba Club meets monthly to plan diving trips and community relations events. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak/Released)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2019
    Date Posted: 12.27.2019 02:49
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sigonella Scuba Club Beach Cleanup, by PO2 Eric Zeak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ocean
    Cleanup
    Beach
    Scuba
    Environment

