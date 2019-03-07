Sigonella Scuba Club Beach Cleanup

Louis Genaro, president of the Naval Air Station Sigonella Scuba Club, discusses a beach cleanup in San Giovanni Li Cuti, Sicily, Italy. The beach cleanup was a special project, which included an underwater portion, to improve the local coastal area and environment. The Sigonella Scuba Club meets monthly to plan diving trips and community relations events. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak/Released)
