North Pole Weather Report ep. 3: Froze Toes! (AFN Bavaria)

The North Pole Weather Reports are fun, fictional supplements to the AFN Bavaria hourly weather reports during the December holiday season. The correspondents reporting from the North Pole are fictional characters, elves, voiced by various broadcasters at AFN Bavaria.



In this installment, Buddy the Elf talks about how the North Pole weather freezes off Elves' toes, and that the bells on their boots are there to hide the sound of their toes clanging around inside the boots.