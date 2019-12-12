(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    North Pole Weather Report ep. 8: Healthy Food (AFN Bavaria)

    North Pole Weather Report ep. 8: Healthy Food (AFN Bavaria)

    GERMANY

    12.12.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos 

    AFN Bavaria

    The North Pole Weather Reports are fun, fictional supplements to the AFN Bavaria hourly weather reports during the December holiday season. The correspondents reporting from the North Pole are fictional characters, elves, voiced by various broadcasters at AFN Bavaria.

    In this installment, Buddy the Elf complains about how he's forced to eat healthy food and has had to wait 3 months for a pizza to be delivered to the North Pole.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2019
    Date Posted: 12.26.2019 05:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62110
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107553193.mp3
    Length: 00:01:17
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Pole Weather Report ep. 8: Healthy Food (AFN Bavaria), by SSG Stephen Dornbos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Weather
    North Pole
    Christmas
    Report
    holidays
    elves
    Stephen Dornbos
    AFN Bavaria

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT