North Pole Weather Report ep. 8: Healthy Food (AFN Bavaria)

The North Pole Weather Reports are fun, fictional supplements to the AFN Bavaria hourly weather reports during the December holiday season. The correspondents reporting from the North Pole are fictional characters, elves, voiced by various broadcasters at AFN Bavaria.



In this installment, Buddy the Elf complains about how he's forced to eat healthy food and has had to wait 3 months for a pizza to be delivered to the North Pole.