North Pole Weather Report ep. 6: Nixie Pix's Jokes (AFN Bavaria)

The North Pole Weather Reports are fun, fictional supplements to the AFN Bavaria hourly weather reports during the December holiday season. The correspondents reporting from the North Pole are fictional characters, elves, voiced by various broadcasters at AFN Bavaria.
In this installment, Nixie Pix the Elf tells some silly jokes as a way to cope with stress.
