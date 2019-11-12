The North Pole Weather Reports are fun, fictional supplements to the AFN Bavaria hourly weather reports during the December holiday season. The correspondents reporting from the North Pole are fictional characters, elves, voiced by various broadcasters at AFN Bavaria.
In this installment, Ed the Motivational Elf proves why he's actually not a very good motivational speaker.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2019 06:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62104
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107553187.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, North Pole Weather Report ep. 7: Ed the Motivational Elf (AFN Bavaria), by SSG Stephen Dornbos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT