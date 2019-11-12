ScreenPlay ep. 76: Black Widow (Trailer)

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby discuss the trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's movie "Black Widow" starring Search Results Scarlett Johansson.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.