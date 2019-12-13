ScreenPlay ep. 77: The Mandalorian (Review)

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Friday, December 13, 2019. Hosts Andrew Dominguez and Erick Ritterby give a spoiler-free review of "The Mandalorian," a new Star Wars TV series.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.