Sigonella Auto Skills Center

Paul Blanco, Auto Skills Center Manager, discusses the mission and purpose of the Auto Skills Center located on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy. Service members who are looking for guidance or equipment to repair their vehicle, can utilize the Auto Skills Center and their staff to assist them with their automobile needs. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel M. Young/Released)
