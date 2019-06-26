(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sigonella Auto Skills Center

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    06.26.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Young 

    AFN Sigonella

    Paul Blanco, Auto Skills Center Manager, discusses the mission and purpose of the Auto Skills Center located on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy. Service members who are looking for guidance or equipment to repair their vehicle, can utilize the Auto Skills Center and their staff to assist them with their automobile needs. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel M. Young/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2019
    Date Posted: 12.23.2019 08:01
    Category: Newscasts
    NAS Sigonella
    Auto Skills Center
    AFN Sigonella

