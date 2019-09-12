NSA Naples Army/Navy Football Game Radio Spot

Active Duty Army and Navy All-Stars from the NSA Naples community 191209-N-FF029-001 NAPLES, Italy (December 9, 2019) Spot to promote Active Duty Army and Navy All-Stars from the NSA Naples community playing against one another at the Annual Army-Navy Flag Football Game, December 14, 2019. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)