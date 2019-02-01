20190102-N-VE959-001
Radio spot informing public about smart traveller enrollment program (STEP). STEP provides tools and resources to US citizens traveling or living abroad. (US Navy spot by Petty Officer 2nd Class Pasquale Sena)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2019 06:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62046
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107549658.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Smart Traveler Program Radio Spot, by PO2 Pasquale Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT