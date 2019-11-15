U.S. Naval Forces Europe (CNE) Band Receives Award

191115-N-FF029-001 (Lentiscosa, ITALY) The U.S. Naval Forces Europe Band was presented with the national-level "Premio Internazionale Nassiriya per la Pace" award following their concert in Lentiscosa, Italy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2019 06:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62045
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107549657.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Artist
|PO2 Daniel Charest
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|LENTISCOSA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
