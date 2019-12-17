(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bahrain Beat: Command Financial Specialist End of The Year Forum and Training

    BAHRAIN

    12.17.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jahmai Stokes 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 17, 2019) Mrs. Patrice Wheeler, Personal Financial Manager at Fleet and Family Support Center, speaks about the end of the year Command Financial Specialist Forum. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class J.C.J. Stokes reports from AFN Bahrain.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: Command Financial Specialist End of The Year Forum and Training, by PO2 Jahmai Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bahrain News

