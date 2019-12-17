Bahrain Beat: Command Financial Specialist End of The Year Forum and Training

MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 17, 2019) Mrs. Patrice Wheeler, Personal Financial Manager at Fleet and Family Support Center, speaks about the end of the year Command Financial Specialist Forum. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class J.C.J. Stokes reports from AFN Bahrain.