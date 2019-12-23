Bahrain Beat: Power Hour

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 23, 2019) Fifth Fleet Command Master Chief Franklin Call joined us in the studio to discuss an overview of the Navy Marine Corp Relief Society for 2018. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destiny Cheek reports from AFN Bahrain.