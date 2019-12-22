Bahrain Beat: VBSS

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 22, 2019) Recently, U.S. Coast Guard Command, Patrol Forces Southwest Asia’s Maritime Engagement Team held a one-day training engagement on Visit, Board, Search and Seizure, or VBSS, with Sailors from the French frigate FS Courbet. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shannon M. Smith reports from AFN Bahrain.