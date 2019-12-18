Bahrain Beat: My Navy Assignment

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 18, 2019) Chief Navy Counselor Pura Carmon, the force career counselor for NAVCENT and U.S. Fifth Fleet, discusses a specific component of a new navy portal called My Navy Assignment. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.