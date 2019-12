Marine Minute

I'M CORPORAL NATHAN HALL WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



MARINES WITH 3RD MARINE DIVISION AND SOLDIERS WITH THE JAPAN GROUND SELF-DEFENSE FORCE, PARTICIPATED IN FOREST LIGHT MIDDLE ARMY EXERCISE, FROM DECEMBER 1ST TO DECEMBER 13TH.





FOREST LIGHT MIDDLE ARMY IS AN ANNUAL EXERCISE THAT ENHANCES COLLECTIVE DEFENSE CAPABILITIES FOR THE MARINES AND JAPANESE SOLDIERS.







DURING THE EXERCISE, BOTH FORCES PARTICIPATED IN A BILATERAL, COMBINED ARMS OPERATION AND LIVE FIRE TRAINING.





THE COMMANDER OF 1ST BATTALION, 25TH MARINE REGIMENT, LIEUTENANT COLONEL CLINTON CUMMINGS HAD THIS TO SAY, “THE INTENT IN FOREST LIGHT IS TO ENHANCE THE PROFICIENCY AND LETHALITY OF BOTH OF OUR INFANTRY UNITS AND TO CONFIRM OUR CAPABILITIES AS COMBINED FORCE. THE END STATE OF FOREST LIGHT IS TO SHOW THAT TWO INFANTRY UNITS FROM TWO DIFFERENT MILITARIES CAN COME TOGETHER AND ACHIEVE THE SAME MISSION.”





THE TRAINING CULMINATES IN A FINAL EVENT THAT CONSIST OF MULTIPLE DAYS OF COMPLEX BILATERAL MOVEMENTS AGAINST AN OPPOSING FORCE.





THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE, FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.