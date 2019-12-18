The Contracting Experience - Episode 21: More on Industrial Security - Joyce Pappas

On this episode of The Contracting Experience we welcome back previous guest to the podcast, Joyce Pappas, who is an Industrial Security Program Manager at the Information Protection office, Air Force Materiel Command Headquarters. This episode will look at Industrial Security from a small business and Defense Contractor point of view. Check out Episode 6 to get refreshed on this important subject on the “Industrial Security Explained” episode. Enjoy!



Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA): https://www.dcsa.mil/



Center for Development of Security Excellence (CDSE): https://www.cdse.edu/



Acronyms:

DoD – Department of Defense

NISP – National Industrial Security Program

FSO – Facility Security Officer



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.