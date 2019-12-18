The final months of the 2019 fiscal year proved to be the most challenging and rewarding quarter yet for Tyndall Air Force Base when the June 2019 Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act increased the installation’s annual Operations and Maintenance budget by a massive 450%.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2019 13:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61980
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107538972.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Air Force Radio News 18 December 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
