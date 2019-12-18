(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 18 December 2019

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    The final months of the 2019 fiscal year proved to be the most challenging and rewarding quarter yet for Tyndall Air Force Base when the June 2019 Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act increased the installation’s annual Operations and Maintenance budget by a massive 450%.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 18 December 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

