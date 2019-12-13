USAG Humphreys Garrison Commander Holiday Greeting – 2019
Col. Michael Tremblay wishes everyone a happy holiday season. - :30sec Clean, Voice Only
Jay Mann
Public Affairs Specialist
jason.l.mann3.civ@mail.mil
This work, USAG Humphreys Garrison Commander Holiday Greeting – 2019, by Jay Mann, identified by DVIDS
