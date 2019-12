Marine Minute

MARINES WITH MARINE FORCES EUROPE AND AFRICA AND MEMBERS OF THE ROYAL MOROCCAN ARMED FORCES, PARTICIPATED IN THE

HUMANITARIAN MINE ACTION PROGRAM TRAINING ON DECEMBER 12 TH AT KENITRA, MOROCCO. MARINES CONDUCTED MINE CLEARING TRAINING

WITH THE MOROCCANS TO HELP INCREASE OVERALL EOD CAPABILITY AND ALLOW THE MOROCCANS TO TRAIN OTHER MOROCCAN ARMED FORCES IN MINE

CLEARING. EOD TECHNICIAN SERGEANT ZAKARY KERR HAD THIS TO SAY, “SO WHAT WE’RE DOING IN THIS TEACH BACKS IS WE’RE ALLOWING THE STUDENTS

TO USE MATERIAL FROM EOD LEVEL ONE, WHICH IS WHAT THEY WILL BE VALIDATED ON IN THE SPRING AND TEACH THAT BACK SO THEY CAN

BECOME MORE FAMILIAR WITH THE MATERIAL THAT THEY WILL ACTUALLY BE GRADED ON THEN.”



THE FIRST MOROCCAN EOD TECHS WILL EARN

THEIR BADGES BY THE END OF MARCH.



