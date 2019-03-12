(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Light The Way 2: The Power of Diversity w/ Lt. Col. Jarvora Duncan

    UNITED KINGDOM

    12.03.2019

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    The 423rd Force Support Squadron commander talks about the positive effect that the military has had on his life, and the power of including diverse voices and viewpoints on a team.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2019
    Date Posted: 12.17.2019
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61963
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107534683.mp3
    Length: 00:18:10
    Year 2019
    Location: GB
