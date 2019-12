Luxembourg American Cemetery Luminary Event

THIS WEEKEND MARKS THE 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE BATTLE OF THE BULGE WHERE THOUSANDS OF AMERICANS AND ALLIES FOUGHT TO LIBERATE BELGIUM AND LUXEMBOURG DURING WORLD WAR II. PEOPLE GATHER FROM AROUND THE WORLD TO NOT ONLY CELEBRATE THAT MONUMENTOUS VICTORY, BUT TO HONOR THOSE WHO FELL DURING THE BATTLE.

Soundbite: JACOB THELIN, ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT FOR THE LUXEMBOURG AMERICAN CEMETERY