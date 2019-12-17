(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 17 December 2019

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The new special warfare career field includes pararescue, combat control, tactical air control party and special reconnaissance. The consolidation of enlisted members to new Air Fforce specialty codes.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2019
    Date Posted: 12.17.2019 08:21
    Category: Newscasts
    tactical air control party
    special warfare
    operator
    pararescue
    enlisted
    special reconnaissance
    AFSC
    combat control
    AFRN

