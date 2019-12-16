(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 3 - Chief Master Sergeant Ian Eishen

    Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 3 - Chief Master Sergeant Ian Eishen

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2019

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    In this edition our guest is the 412th Test Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sergeant Ian Eishen who takes us behind the scenes of his work at Edwards as well as what's new on the horizon for the base Recorded 21 November.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2019
    Date Posted: 12.16.2019 16:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61945
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107532406.mp3
    Length: 00:31:41
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 3 - Chief Master Sergeant Ian Eishen, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    air craft
    edwards air force base
    air force
    eafb
    innovation
    test

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT