In this edition our guest is the 412th Test Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sergeant Ian Eishen who takes us behind the scenes of his work at Edwards as well as what's new on the horizon for the base Recorded 21 November.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2019 16:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61945
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107532406.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:41
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 3 - Chief Master Sergeant Ian Eishen, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT