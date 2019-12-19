Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast, 12-19-2019

The greatest military podcast known to man, woman, child, beast, or personal pronoun. Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast doesn't just rock the boat, it flips the boat over and makes all other military podcasts swim to shore. This episode features Charles Martinet, the voice of Nintendo's Super Mario and Luigi characters, as well as Army chaplains who stop by to talk about holiday stress, and a deep dive into Fort Hood Radio vaults.