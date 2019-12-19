(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast, 12-19-2019

    Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast, 12-19-2019

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2019

    Audio by Charlie Maib 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    The greatest military podcast known to man, woman, child, beast, or personal pronoun. Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast doesn't just rock the boat, it flips the boat over and makes all other military podcasts swim to shore. This episode features Charles Martinet, the voice of Nintendo's Super Mario and Luigi characters, as well as Army chaplains who stop by to talk about holiday stress, and a deep dive into Fort Hood Radio vaults.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2019
    Date Posted: 12.16.2019 15:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61941
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107532207.mp3
    Length: 01:19:56
    Artist Fort Hood Public Affairs
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcasts
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast, 12-19-2019, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    News
    1st Cav
    podcast
    Texas
    First Team
    Humor
    gaming
    Maib

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT