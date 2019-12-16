Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff John Wayne Troxell retired at the ceremony, turning the position over to Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Ramon "CZ" Colon-Lopez.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2019 11:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61931
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107531327.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|25
This work, Air Force Radio News 16 December 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
