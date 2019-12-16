(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 16 December 2019

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff John Wayne Troxell retired at the ceremony, turning the position over to Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Ramon "CZ" Colon-Lopez.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 16 December 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

