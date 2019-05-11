(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Europe News - IMX 19

    BAHRAIN

    11.05.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Harari 

    AFN Bahrain

    A portion of this audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain. This news product was submitted to AFN Europe for inclusion with their hourly radio broadcasts of regional news, with approval from NAVCENT.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 5, 2019) International Maritime Exercise 2019 (IMX 19), a multinational exercise between more than 50 partner nations and seven international organizations, is currently ongoing in Bahrain and throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Harari reports from AFN Bahrain.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe News - IMX 19, by PO3 Michael Harari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

