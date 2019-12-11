AFN Europe News - Rear Adm. Roy Kitchener visits NSA Bahrain

A portion of this audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain. This news product was submitted to AFN Europe for inclusion with their hourly radio broadcasts of regional news, with approval from NAVCENT and SURFLANT.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 12, 2019) Rear Adm. Roy Kitchener visited Naval Support Activity Bahrain and held an all hands call with the Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) community. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.