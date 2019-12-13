(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 13 December 2019

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The Military OneSource website has a new feature that allows users to use one login to access multiple websites including MilLife Learning and Plan My Move. Also, registration for the 24th annual Air Force Marathon opens January 1st, at midnight, with the marathon scheduled for Saturday, September 19th, 2020.

