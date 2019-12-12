Marine Minute

IM LANCE CORPORAL GARRETT GILLESPIE WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE



Marines with Program Executive Officer Land Systems are upgrading and



changing the design of the Marine Corps' Utility Task Vehicles on December



10 at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia.



Marines in the Light Tactical Vehicle program office are using feedback from



Marines, and inspiration from the automotive industry to research and



implement necessary changes to the vehicles.



UTV Team Lead Lorrie Owens said quote . "If we can meet the customers'



need to make it more reliable and durable, we will certainly do so within



the realm of the requirement." end quote



Changes include, high clearance control arms, new run-flat tires, floorboard



protection, a road march kit, a clutch improvement kit, and an environmental



protection cover.



Following the general maintenance schedule of the vehicle, Marines will be



implementing their upgrades alongside the regular maintenance.



These changes are being made to improve the safety and performance of the



vehicle.



THATS IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE, FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL