    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    IM LANCE CORPORAL GARRETT GILLESPIE WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE

    Marines with Program Executive Officer Land Systems are upgrading and

    changing the design of the Marine Corps' Utility Task Vehicles on December

    10 at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia.

    Marines in the Light Tactical Vehicle program office are using feedback from

    Marines, and inspiration from the automotive industry to research and

    implement necessary changes to the vehicles.

    UTV Team Lead Lorrie Owens said quote . "If we can meet the customers'

    need to make it more reliable and durable, we will certainly do so within

    the realm of the requirement." end quote

    Changes include, high clearance control arms, new run-flat tires, floorboard

    protection, a road march kit, a clutch improvement kit, and an environmental

    protection cover.

    Following the general maintenance schedule of the vehicle, Marines will be

    implementing their upgrades alongside the regular maintenance.

    These changes are being made to improve the safety and performance of the

    vehicle.

    THATS IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE, FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL

    Date Taken: 12.12.2019
    Date Posted: 12.12.2019 15:30
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat
    Safety
    USMC
    Upgrades
    Adapting
    Vehicles
    Marines
    War fighting
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD
    Utility Task Vehicles

