IM LANCE CORPORAL GARRETT GILLESPIE WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE
Marines with Program Executive Officer Land Systems are upgrading and
changing the design of the Marine Corps' Utility Task Vehicles on December
10 at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia.
Marines in the Light Tactical Vehicle program office are using feedback from
Marines, and inspiration from the automotive industry to research and
implement necessary changes to the vehicles.
UTV Team Lead Lorrie Owens said quote . "If we can meet the customers'
need to make it more reliable and durable, we will certainly do so within
the realm of the requirement." end quote
Changes include, high clearance control arms, new run-flat tires, floorboard
protection, a road march kit, a clutch improvement kit, and an environmental
protection cover.
Following the general maintenance schedule of the vehicle, Marines will be
implementing their upgrades alongside the regular maintenance.
These changes are being made to improve the safety and performance of the
vehicle.
THATS IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE, FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2019 15:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61893
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107522058.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT