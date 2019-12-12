Bahrain Beat: Ask the Therapist - Year-in-Review

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 12, 2019) Ms. Carla Forte joined us in the studio to discuss conducting an individual year-in-review for our recurring show, "Ask the Therapist." Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destiny Cheek reports from AFN Bahrain.