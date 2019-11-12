Bahrain Beat: United Through Reading Holiday Edition

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 11, 2019) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain’s library kicked off the holiday edition of its United Through Reading program this past Monday, which will run until Thursday, December 12. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shannon M. Smith reports from AFN Bahrain.