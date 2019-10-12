Bahrain Beat: Military World Games

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 10, 2019) Command Master Chief Lateef Compton joined us in the studio to discuss the 7th annual military world games. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Harari reports from AFN Bahrain.