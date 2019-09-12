Bahrain Beat: Jingle Bell Run

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 9, 2019) Recently, more than 340 people attended MWR's annual end of the year "Jingle Bell 5k Run/ 3k Walk" at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jahmai Stokes reports from AFN Bahrain.