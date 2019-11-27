Bahrain Beat: NSA Bahrain and NAVCENT Hold Event for National American Indian and Native Alaskan Heritage Month

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 27, 2019) Members of Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain’s diversity committee recently held a ceremony to celebrate national American Indian and Native Alaskan Heritage month at U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT). Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shannon M. Smith reports from AFN Bahrain.