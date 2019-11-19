Bahrain Beat: DoDEA Leads on the NAEP

MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 19, 2019) The Department of Defense Education Activity, or DODEA, is leading the nation’s schools in scoring for the first time on the 2019 National Assessment of Educational Progress or NAEP. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Sharpe reports from AFN Bahrain.