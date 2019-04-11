(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bahrain Beat: IMX 19

    BAHRAIN

    11.04.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Sharpe 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 4, 2019) International Maritime Exercise 2019 (IMX 19), a multinational exercise between more than 50 partner nations and seven international organizations, is currently ongoing in Bahrain and throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Sharpe reports from AFN Bahrain.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2019
    Date Posted: 12.12.2019 08:01
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: IMX 19, by PO1 Jesse Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Bahrain
    IMX

