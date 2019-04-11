Bahrain Beat: IMX 19

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 4, 2019) International Maritime Exercise 2019 (IMX 19), a multinational exercise between more than 50 partner nations and seven international organizations, is currently ongoing in Bahrain and throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Sharpe reports from AFN Bahrain.